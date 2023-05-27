Sudan intercepts smuggled weapons from foreign country in Red Sea province - military sources
Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2023 01:02 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 01:02 IST
Sudan's military forces intercepted smuggled weapons and ammunition coming from a foreign country, military sources told Reuters on Friday.
The military intelligence department observed an activity for smuggler group working in the Red Sea province and engaged in brining weapons into the eastern regions of the country, delivering it to rebel groups, sources told Reuters.
