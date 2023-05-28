Left Menu

Two held for trying to extort Rs 40 lakh from Nagpur doctor

The Anti Extortion Cell of Nagpur Crime Branch arrested two persons for allegedly seeking Rs 40 lakh as extortion from a doctor, an official said on Sunday.One of the accused is a web developer and the other is a bank recovery agent, the official said.They purchased a mobile from a youth and inserted a SIM card to target doctors with extortion calls.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-05-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 21:35 IST
Two held for trying to extort Rs 40 lakh from Nagpur doctor
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti Extortion Cell of Nagpur Crime Branch arrested two persons for allegedly seeking Rs 40 lakh as extortion from a doctor, an official said on Sunday.

One of the accused is a web developer and the other is a bank recovery agent, the official said.

''They purchased a mobile from a youth and inserted a SIM card to target doctors with extortion calls. On May 15, they called the victim and sought Rs 40 lakh. The doctor approached police, which gave him protection,'' he said.

The two were arrested on Saturday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023