US 'pleased to see' that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan continue
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 02:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 02:04 IST
The United States is "pleased to see" that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan have continued, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.
"The United States stands ready to support the efforts of both parties to conclude a durable and dignified peace agreement," the State Department said in a statement.
