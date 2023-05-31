South Korea's National Security Council condemns North Korea's satellite launch
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 06:54 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 06:54 IST
South Korea's National Security Council condemned North Korea's satellite launch in a meeting convened on Wednesday.
The council said the North's satellite launch was a serious provocation and a grave violation of U.N. resolutions and vowed to closely monitor the possibility of another satellite launch by Pyongyang.
