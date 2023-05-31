Road crash in Himachal leaves one dead

A vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, leaving one person dead and two others injured, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near Shog Nallah on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Rajnish Kumar (29), they said, adding the injured are being treated at a regional hospital in Kullu.

