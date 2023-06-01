57-year-old man dead in road accident in Delhi

A 57-year-old gardener died on Wednesday after his two-wheeler was hit by a truck on National Highway-9 here, police said.

The accident took place near the Pandav Nagar area, they said.

A senior police officer said the rider of the two-wheeler was rushed to the LBS hospital, where he was declared dead.

The truck driver, Arjun (32) of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended, he said.

The deceased was identified as Subedar, a resident of Ghaziabad. A gardener by profession, he used to work in Chanakyapuri and was on his way to New Delhi, the officer said.

An autopsy was conducted at the LBS mortuary and the body was handed over to the kin of the deceased, police added.

