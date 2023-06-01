Left Menu

57-year-old man dead in road accident in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 00:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 00:41 IST
57-year-old man dead in road accident in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 57-year-old gardener died on Wednesday after his two-wheeler was hit by a truck on National Highway-9 here, police said.

The accident took place near the Pandav Nagar area, they said.

A senior police officer said the rider of the two-wheeler was rushed to the LBS hospital, where he was declared dead.

The truck driver, Arjun (32) of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended, he said.

The deceased was identified as Subedar, a resident of Ghaziabad. A gardener by profession, he used to work in Chanakyapuri and was on his way to New Delhi, the officer said.

An autopsy was conducted at the LBS mortuary and the body was handed over to the kin of the deceased, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023