Left Menu

Failed Republican candidate charged in shooting spree aimed at New Mexico Democrats

A failed Republican state candidate in New Mexico was charged by federal authorities on Wednesday for a shooting spree targeting the homes of four elected Democratic officials, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. Solomon Pena, 40, lost a state House of Representatives race last November.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 04:53 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 04:53 IST
Failed Republican candidate charged in shooting spree aimed at New Mexico Democrats

A failed Republican state candidate in New Mexico was charged by federal authorities on Wednesday for a shooting spree targeting the homes of four elected Democratic officials, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Solomon Pena, 40, lost a state House of Representatives race last November. After his defeat, Pena organized the shootings on the homes of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two New Mexico state legislators, prosecutors said. The shootings, one of which involved a machine gun, were carried out between Dec. 4, 2022, and Jan. 3, 2023, with assistance from co-conspirators, the Justice Department said. The federal indictment was unsealed Wednesday in the District of New Mexico.

"There is no room in our democracy for politically motivated violence, especially when it is used to undermine election results," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. of the Justice Department's criminal division. If convicted, Pena faces a mandatory minimum of 60 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.

Pena, described as a "radical right election denier" by Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, was arrested in January and charged by local county prosecutors with contracting four gunmen to shoot at the homes of the Democratic officials after he visited them to dispute his 2022 election defeat. There were no fatalities in the shootings, which followed sometimes heated arguments as Pena visited the homes of three county commissioners and state Senator Linda Lopez to allege fraud in a House race he lost by 47 percentage points, police had said.

Pena is a supporter of false theories spread by prominent New Mexico-based election denier David Clements, according to Pena's website and messages in a Telegram group run by Clements' wife.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023