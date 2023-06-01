Left Menu

Nato's Stoltenberg to travel to Ankara soon to discuss Sweden NATO membership

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 01-06-2023 11:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 11:31 IST
Nato's Stoltenberg to travel to Ankara soon to discuss Sweden NATO membership
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg Image Credit: ANI
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he would soon travel to Turkey to discuss Sweden's NATO membership.

"I spoke with President (Tayyip) Erdogan earlier this week ... and I will also travel to Ankara in the near future to continue to address how we can ensure the fastest possible accession of Sweden," he said during a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.

