Nato's Stoltenberg to travel to Ankara soon to discuss Sweden NATO membership

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he would soon travel to Turkey to discuss Sweden's NATO membership.

"I spoke with President (Tayyip) Erdogan earlier this week ... and I will also travel to Ankara in the near future to continue to address how we can ensure the fastest possible accession of Sweden," he said during a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.

