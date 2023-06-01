Left Menu

Zelenskiy wants restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products lifted

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-06-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:56 IST
Zelenskiy wants restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products lifted
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had called for the unconditional removal of all export restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products at talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He said the talks in Moldova with von der Leyen, the head of the European Union executive, also touched on security guarantees for Ukraine while it is outside the NATO military alliance.

