Zelenskiy wants restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products lifted

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had called for the unconditional removal of all export restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products at talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He said the talks in Moldova with von der Leyen, the head of the European Union executive, also touched on security guarantees for Ukraine while it is outside the NATO military alliance.

