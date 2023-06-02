Left Menu

US and Israeli national security advisers talk concerns over Iran

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 06:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 06:44 IST
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday hosted his Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi, and discussed ways to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon along with concern over Iran's support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a White House readout of the meeting.

Sullivan also stressed the need to take additional steps to improve the lives of Palestinians, according to the White House. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

