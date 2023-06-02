US, South Korea issue joint cybersecurity advisory against North's hacking group
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 06:56 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 06:56 IST
The United States and South Korea have issued a joint cybersecurity advisory against a North Korean hacking group known as Kimsuky, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Friday.
South Korea also slapped independent sanctions on the group after the North's failed attempt to launch what it described as a military spy satellite this week, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement