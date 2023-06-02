Japan, South Korea's finance ministers to meet on June 29 in Tokyo - S.Korea

Japan and South Korea's senior economic officials met in Seoul this week for working-level preparations for the next bilateral finance ministers' meeting, South Korea's finance ministry said on Friday. Japan's top financial diplomat Masato Kanda and South Korea's Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance for International Affairs Kim Seong-wook met on Thursday and agreed to hold the ministerial meeting on June 29 in Tokyo, the South Korean ministry said in a statement.

The agreement came a month after Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho met in early May for the first bilateral meeting in seven years and agreed to resume their regular dialogue.

