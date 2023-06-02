Six injured as under-construction building collapses in Delhi

Six people were injured when an under-construction building collapsed in northwest Delhi's Kirari Suleman Nagar on Friday, fire officials said.

Information regarding the incident was received at 12:25 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Tomar Hospital. Two of them were discharged after being administered first aid, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)