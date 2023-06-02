Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region - governor

Two people were killed and four others were wounded on Friday in Russian shelling of the village of Komyshevaha in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the regional governor said.

Yuriy Malashko said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces had hit a multi-storey residential building in the small village close to the front line in southeastern Ukraine.

