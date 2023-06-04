Pro-Ukraine group of Russian partisans says will give captives to Kyiv

A pro-Ukraine group of Russian partisans on Sunday said it had captured several Russian soldiers during a cross-border raid and would hand them over to Ukrainian authorities.

The Russian Volunteer Corps made the claim in a video statement released on Telegram. The brief clip showed what appeared to be around a dozen Russian soldiers being held captive, with two lying on hospital beds.

The group said earlier it had taken two soldiers prisoner.

