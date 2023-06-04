Left Menu

Pro-Ukraine group of Russian partisans says will give captives to Kyiv

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 23:42 IST
A pro-Ukraine group of Russian partisans on Sunday said it had captured several Russian soldiers during a cross-border raid and would hand them over to Ukrainian authorities.

The Russian Volunteer Corps made the claim in a video statement released on Telegram. The brief clip showed what appeared to be around a dozen Russian soldiers being held captive, with two lying on hospital beds.

The group said earlier it had taken two soldiers prisoner.

