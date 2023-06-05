Drone attack sets energy facility on fire in Russia's Belgorod region - governor

A drone attack set an energy facility on fire in Russia's Belgorod region in the early hours of Monday, the region's governor said.

"In the Belgorod region, one of the energy facilities is on fire. The preliminary cause of the fire was an explosive device dropped from a drone," Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app. "There were no casualties."

