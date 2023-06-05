Left Menu

Drone attack sets energy facility on fire in Russia's Belgorod region - governor

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 04:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 04:43 IST
Drone attack sets energy facility on fire in Russia's Belgorod region - governor

A drone attack set an energy facility on fire in Russia's Belgorod region in the early hours of Monday, the region's governor said.

"In the Belgorod region, one of the energy facilities is on fire. The preliminary cause of the fire was an explosive device dropped from a drone," Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app. "There were no casualties."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

