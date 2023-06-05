Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Prince Harry set for London court appearance

Prince Harry is expected to appear at London's High Court on Monday as he prepares to give evidence in his lawsuit against the publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror. Harry, King Charles' younger son, will this week become the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years, which is likely to take place on Monday or Tuesday.

Pro-Ukraine group of Russian partisans plans to give prisoners to Kyiv

A pro-Ukraine group of Russian partisans on Sunday said it had captured several soldiers during a cross-border raid into southern Russia and would hand them over to Ukrainian authorities. The Russian Volunteer Corps made the claim in a video statement released on Telegram in the wake of a raid into the Russian region of Belgorod. The Corps, along with fighters from the Freedom of Russia Legion, has claimed responsibility for a spate of attacks inside Russian territory, including last week when Moscow said two civilians were killed during fighting.

Russia says it thwarted major Ukrainian offensive, killed hundreds

Russian forces have thwarted a major Ukrainian offensive in the southern Ukrainian region of Donetsk and killed hundreds of pro-Kyiv troops, the defence ministry in Moscow said on Monday. In a statement, the ministry said Ukraine had launched the attack on Sunday using six mechanised and two tank battalions.

Jet fighters chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia

The United States scrambled F-16 fighter jets in a supersonic chase of a light aircraft with an unresponsive pilot that violated airspace in the Washington D.C. area and later crashed into the mountains of Virginia, officials said. The jet fighters prompted a sonic boom over the U.S. capital in an attempt to pursue with the errant Cessna Citation, officials said, causing consternation among people in the Washington area.

Russian police arrest more than 100 Navalny supporters, group says

Russian police on Sunday arrested more than 100 people who had taken to the streets to mark the 47th birthday of Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader, a protest monitoring group said. OVD-Info said in a statement that 109 people had been detained in 23 cities as of 10:42 p.m. Moscow time (1942 GMT). Authorities have clamped down heavily on signs of dissent since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and in most cities, only a handful of people were held.

Fighting escalates in Sudan's capital after ceasefire expires

Fighting intensified in several areas of Khartoum on Sunday after a ceasefire deal expired, residents of Sudan's capital reported, and activists said a new outburst of violence in North Darfur state had left at least 40 people dead. The ceasefire between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had started on May 22 and expired on Saturday evening.

India rail crash probe focuses on electronic track management system

Investigators are probing an electronic track management system that they suspect malfunctioned and caused India's deadliest train crash in more than two decades, railways officials said on Sunday. At least 275 people were killed on Friday when a passenger train hit a stationary freight train, went off the tracks and hit another passenger train passing in the opposite direction in the eastern state of Odisha.

Senegal government cuts mobile internet access amid deadly rioting

Senegal's government has cut access to mobile internet services in certain areas because of deadly rioting in which "hateful and subversive" messages have been posted online, it said in a statement on Sunday. The West African country has been rocked by three days of violent protests in which 16 people have died, one of its deadliest bouts of civil unrest in decades.

Chinese warship passed in 'unsafe manner' near US destroyer in Taiwan Strait, military officials say

A Chinese warship came within 150 yards (137 meters) of a U.S. destroyer in the Taiwan Strait in "an unsafe manner," U.S. military officials said, as China blamed the United States for "deliberately provoking risk" in the region. U.S. and Canadian navies on Saturday were conducting a joint exercise in the strait, which separates the island of Taiwan and China, when the Chinese ship cut in front of the U.S. guided-missile destroyer Chung-Hoon forcing it to slow down to avoid a collision, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

Netanyahu convenes Iran war drill, scorns UN nuclear watchdog

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ramped up threats to attack Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday, convening a rare cabinet war drill after he accused U.N. inspectors of failing to confront Tehran. With Iran having enriched enough uranium to 60% fissile purity for two nuclear bombs, if refined further - something it denies wanting or planning - Israel has redoubled threats to launch preemptive military strikes if international diplomacy fails. Israel has long maintained that for diplomacy to succeed, Iran must be faced with a credible military threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)