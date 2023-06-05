3M, Florida city seek delay of trial in "bellwether" PFAS chemicals case

U.S. industrial conglomerate 3M Co and the city of Stuart, Florida has jointly filed a motion to delay the trial of a "bellwether" PFAS case, according to a court filing late on Sunday.

PFAS, the "forever chemicals" used in anything from cell phones to semiconductors, have been linked to cancers, heart problems and low birth weights.

