Pakistani drone downed near IB in Punjab's Amritsar; over 3 kg heroin recovered
- Country:
- India
The Border Security Force shot down a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar and recovered over 3 kg of heroin, a spokesperson of the force said on Monday.
After noticing the unmanned aerial vehicle at around 9:45 pm on Sunday, the BSF troops intercepted it by opening fire.
During a search of the area, the BSF personnel recovered a black-coloured drone (quadcopter, Matrice, 300 RTK) along with three packets of heroin from a field in village Rattankhurd in Amritsar, the BSF spokesperson said.
The recovered consignment weighs around 3.20 kg.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amritsar
- The Border Security Force
- Rattankhurd
- Matrice
- Pakistani
ALSO READ
BSF shoots down drone near international border in Punjab's Amritsar
Amritsar man held with drone used for smuggling narcotics from Pakistan
Punjab: STF arrests wanted accused with drone, heroin in Amritsar
Amritsar man held for smuggling narcotics, arms from Pakistan using drone
BSF recovers suspected packet of heroin from Punjab's Amritsar