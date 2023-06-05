Russia's Baltic Fleet starts naval drills in Baltic Sea
Russia's Baltic Fleet started naval exercises in the Baltic Sea on Monday, the Russian military's press service said.
Around 3,500 soldiers and up to 40 ships and boats will take part in the drills, which are scheduled to last until June 15, the military said.
