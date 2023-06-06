Left Menu

China, US officials had frank, constructive talk on Sino-US relations

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2023 05:54 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 05:54 IST
Officials from China and the United States had a frank, constructive and fruitful discussion on promoting Sino-U.S. relations and properly managing differences, Chinese state media Beijing Daily reported on Tuesday.

China stated its solemn position on major issues including Taiwan, and both sides agreed to maintain communication, the Beijing Daily reported after China's vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council official Sarah Beran on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

