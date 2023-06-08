Blinken stresses to Turkey FM need for Sweden to join NATO soon -State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, emphasized the need for Sweden to join NATO as soon as possible, the State Department said on Thursday.

Blinken also reiterated the importance of the Turkish-sponsored Black Sea grain initiative, the State Department said.

