Blinken stresses to Turkey FM need for Sweden to join NATO soon -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 23:35 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, emphasized the need for Sweden to join NATO as soon as possible, the State Department said on Thursday.

Blinken also reiterated the importance of the Turkish-sponsored Black Sea grain initiative, the State Department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

