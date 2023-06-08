Mumbai: Abducted 5-year-old girl found, police looking for culprit

A five-year-old girl abducted by an unidentified person from suburban Mankhurd area was reunited with her mother within 36 hours of the incident, city police said on Thursday. The girl's uncle had approached police with a complaint that she had been abducted from her mother's custody, said an official. Unit-6 of the crime branch started investigation and eventually the girl was found at a children's home at Matunga area on Wednesday, he said.

The child was reunited with her family, the official said, adding that police were trying to ascertain the abductor's identity.

