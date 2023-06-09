Left Menu

Sudan declares UN special representative persona non grata

Sudan declares UN special representative persona non grata

Sudan said on Thursday it has notified the United Nations that it has declared Volker Peretz, the representative of the UN secretary-general and head of the UNITAMS mission, persona non grata.

Army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had previously expressed his disapproval of the envoy, and prior to the war supporters of former President Omar al-Bashir had protested in front of Perthes' mission. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Leslie Adler and Stephen Coates)

