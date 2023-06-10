Four missing Colombian children found alive in jungle-sources
Four children from an Indigenous community in Colombia were found alive in the south of the country more than five weeks after the plane they were traveling in crashed in thick jungle, two sources told Reuters on Friday.
The children were rescued by members of the military, firefighters and civil aviation authority officials in the country's south east region, the sources said.
