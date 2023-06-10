Left Menu

Security conference held for successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-06-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 19:34 IST
Security conference held for successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra
A security conference was held here on Saturday for the successful conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, a defence official said.

Srinagar-based PRO defence Col Emron Musavi said a joint security conference of officials of security forces and the civil administration was aimed to increase synergy, interaction and coordination for a smooth and incident-free annual pilgrimage.

The 62-day yatra to the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to start on July 1 from two routes -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan route in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and the 14-km Baltal route in central Kashmir's Ganderbal.

Deliberations were held on important issues of mutual interest impacting the security of the yatra, the PRO defence said in a statement. He said the officials stressed the need for harmonious functioning of the government and security agencies to make the event successful.

In view of the prevailing internal security situation, an overview of the security was also undertaken to ensure a complete synergy between security agencies and the civil administration for a coordinated effort towards the achievement of the laid down goals for a smooth and incident-free yatra, Col Musavi said.

