Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 03:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 03:26 IST
Odey Asset Management sets out replacement plans for Crispin Odey -letter

Odey Asset Management Partnership has started its replacement plan for Crispin Odey after severing "personal and economic involvement" with the founder, following allegations of sexual misconduct, said a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday. Freddie Neave will take over full responsibility of the Odey European Inc (OEI) and OEI Mac funds. James Hanbury will assume leadership of the LP Odey Opus Fund and Oliver Kelton will take the Odey Pan European Fund. Odey Swan Fund will be taken on by Neave as an interim leader before a final fund manager is decided upon by the board, said the letter.

The letter also said that OAM had held "constructive dialogue" over the weekend with its prime brokers. The Financial Times and Tortoise, in a joint publication on Thursday, reported allegations by 13 women that Odey had sexually assaulted or harassed them over a 25-year period. He denies the allegations.

