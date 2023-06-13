Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 12:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 11:43 IST
Blue Dart appoints V N Iyer as Group CFO, Sudha Pai as CFO Blue Dart Express
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Logistics firm Blue Dart on Tuesday announced the appointment of V N Iyer as Group CFO and Sudha Pai as CFO Blue Dart Express Ltd effective from September 1, 2023.

In his new role, Iyer will serve as the CFO for Blue Dart Express Ltd (BDEL), Blue Dart Aviation Ltd (BDAL) and Concorde Air Logistics Ltd (CALL), the company said in a statement.

Prior to this, he had served as the CFO of Blue Dart Aviation Ltd for five years and possesses valuable expertise in aviation finance.

He has over three decades of experience including extensive background in accounts, finance, taxation, treasury operations, financial analysis, and internal controls framework, it added.

On the other hand, Pai, a qualified cost accountant, currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer in DHL Global Forwarding, India, a subsidiary of the DHL group, the statement said.

''With the appointment of VN Iyer as Group CFO and Sudha Pai as CFO, Blue Dart has further enhanced the company's financial leadership towards driving its strategic objectives of delivering excellence in a digital world,'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

