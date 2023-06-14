Left Menu

Renewal of US surveillance program faces resistance from both parties

A U.S. surveillance program aimed at countering foreign threats that intelligence officials have used to spy on Americans faced resistance from both Republicans and Democrats at a Senate hearing to discuss its renewal on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 02:46 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 02:46 IST
Renewal of US surveillance program faces resistance from both parties

A U.S. surveillance program aimed at countering foreign threats that intelligence officials have used to spy on Americans faced resistance from both Republicans and Democrats at a Senate hearing to discuss its renewal on Tuesday. President Joe Biden's administration has backed renewal of the program, effected through the 2008 statute Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), saying it is vital to U.S. national security.

Officials from the FBI and the Department of Justice (DoJ) said the program had been critical in drug smuggling cases, foreign cybersecurity threats and cross-border crimes. But Congress members demanded explanations for past compliance issues. A court order unsealed last month showed the FBI had improperly searched the database for Americans' information more than 278,000 times over several years - including for details of people arrested during U.S. protests against police violence.

"That number should not just be going down, that number should be zero," Republican Senator Mike Lee said. Democrat Peter Welch asked why there couldn't be a warrant requirement for searches about Americans - a rule privacy rights advocates have also called for. He said it was "absolutely astonishing" that intelligence officials had searched for information on Black Lives Matter protesters.

While the program is aimed at finding information on non-Americans living outside the United States, their communications with U.S. persons are also gathered in the database. FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate said past compliance issues had been rectified and the agency had instituted two new measures to strengthen the program's oversight.

Those include a "three-strike policy" and potential firing of officials misusing the program. Intelligence officials said the database had helped them identify the hackers behind the 2021 hack of the Colonial Pipeline - one of the most significant cyberattacks against the United States, which disrupted fuel supplies to the country's southeast for days.

"Although purportedly targeted at foreigners, Section 702 has become a rich source of warrantless government access to Americans' phone calls, texts, and emails," a group of 21 rights organisations, including the U.S. nonprofit Center for Democracy & Technology, said in a joint statement on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023