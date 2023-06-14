UK economy shows 0.2% growth in April: ONS

British economic output expanded by 0.2% month-on-month in April, as expected, with growth driven purely by the services sector, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to growth of 0.2% in April. Services output rose 0.3% on the month, with growth driven by the retail, information and communications, and the filming industry.

But manufacturing output dropped and construction output contracted unexpectedly, the figures showed.

