UK economy shows 0.2% growth in April: ONS

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 11:41 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British economic output expanded by 0.2% month-on-month in April, as expected, with growth driven purely by the services sector, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to growth of 0.2% in April. Services output rose 0.3% on the month, with growth driven by the retail, information and communications, and the filming industry.

But manufacturing output dropped and construction output contracted unexpectedly, the figures showed.

