Maha: Man killed in Nagpur on suspicion of motorcycle theft

A 35-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred in Kamptee area when the deceased, identified as Mohd Nasir, was standing near a motorcycle in the market area. ''A passerby suspected that Nasir was a thief and started assaulting him. Soon other people joined and thrashed the man. Some people rescued Nasir and took him to Juni Kamptee police station where he collapsed. Police rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,'' the official said. A case of accidental death was registered by the police and further investigation is underway.

