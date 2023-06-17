Left Menu

Maha: Man killed in Nagpur on suspicion of motorcycle theft

A 35-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said. Some people rescued Nasir and took him to Juni Kamptee police station where he collapsed.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-06-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 22:38 IST
Maha: Man killed in Nagpur on suspicion of motorcycle theft
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred in Kamptee area when the deceased, identified as Mohd Nasir, was standing near a motorcycle in the market area. ''A passerby suspected that Nasir was a thief and started assaulting him. Soon other people joined and thrashed the man. Some people rescued Nasir and took him to Juni Kamptee police station where he collapsed. Police rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,'' the official said. A case of accidental death was registered by the police and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023