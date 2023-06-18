Left Menu

Ukrainian shelling reportedly kills two villagers in Zaporizhzhia region - Russian agencies

Russian news agencies reported on Saturday that Ukrainian shelling had killed two people in the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, citing an unnamed emergency service representative. The Interfax agency described the dead people as villagers. Reuters was unable to confirm events on the battlefield of Russia's war with Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2023 03:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 01:46 IST
Ukrainian shelling reportedly kills two villagers in Zaporizhzhia region - Russian agencies
Image Credit: Flickr

Russian news agencies reported on Saturday that Ukrainian shelling had killed two people in the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, citing an unnamed emergency service representative. The state-run RIA and TASS news agencies quoted the spokesperson as saying a child had also been injured when three shells fell on the village of Zelenopol. The Interfax agency described the dead people as villagers.

Reuters was unable to confirm events on the battlefield of Russia's war with Ukraine. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Franklin Paul)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023