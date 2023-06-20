Left Menu

US welcomes restoration of Qatar, UAE diplomatic ties

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2023 00:35 IST
The United States on Monday welcomed Qatar and the United Arab Emirates' resumption of diplomatic representation and reopening of embassies, with the U.S. State Department calling it an "important step" in promoting regional stability.

Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to restore diplomatic ties, Qatar's foreign ministry said on Monday. The restoration of ties comes amid a broader regional push for reconciliation and more than two years after Arab states ended a boycott of Doha that had shattered the Western-allied Gulf Arab bloc.

