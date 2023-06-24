Canada's Transportation Safety Board launches probe into Titan loss

Canada's Transportation Safety Board on Friday announced a probe into the loss of the Titan submersible, which imploded on a deep-sea voyage to the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five on board.

In a statement, the board said it was launching "a safety investigation regarding the circumstances of this operation" because the Titan's surface support vessel, the Polar Prince, was a Canadian-flagged ship.

