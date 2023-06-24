Left Menu

Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin: this is a 'march for justice'

The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Friday that his call to action against the Russian military was not a military coup but rather a "march for justice". "This is not a military coup," Prigozhin said in a series of audio recording posted on Telegram.

The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Friday that his call to action against the Russian military was not a military coup but rather a "march for justice".

"This is not a military coup," Prigozhin said in a series of audio recording posted on Telegram. "It is a march for justice. Our actions do not in any way interfere with troops."

Prigozhin also accused Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering 2,000 bodies of Wagner fighters be hidden in a morgue in southern Russia. (Editing by Ron Popeski and Daniel Wallis)

