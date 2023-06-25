Heroin worth Rs 6 lakh seized in Arunachal, 3 women held

Three women were arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district after heroin worth Rs 6 lakh was recovered from their possession, police said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Longding Deputy Superintendent of Police B Tangjang was deployed near the Pumao-Longding tri-junction and these police personnel seized 197.6 gram of the narcotics substance from the three alleged drug peddlers on Saturday, a senior officer said. The three women were arrested and a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them at Longding police station, he added.

