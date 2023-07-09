Teen from Nepal dies of suspected food poisoning in J-K’s Rajouri

In a suspected case of food poisoning, a teenager from Nepal died and his cousin brother was hospitalised in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Narendra Thakur (15) along with his cousin brother Noraj Singh (18), both residents of Jhajjar Kote in Nepal, were brought to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Rajouri in a critical condition late Saturday night, a police official said.

He said Thakur was declared dead by the doctors on arrival, while Singh was admitted and his condition is stated to be serious.

Quoting the statement of the accompanying relatives, the official said the condition of the duo deteriorated shortly after having dinner and they were rushed to hospital.

The body was handed over to the family after completion of legal formalities, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)