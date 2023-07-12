US climate envoy Kerry to visit China July 16-19 -China environment ministry

John Kerry, special envoy on climate issues for the United States, will visit China over July 16-19, China's ecology and environment ministry said in a notice on Wednesday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited China for four days ending on Sunday, meeting with senior Chinese officials and urging for closer communication between Beijing and Washington to improve economic decision-making.

