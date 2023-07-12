Left Menu

US climate envoy Kerry to visit China from July 16-19 -China environment ministry

While in Beijing, Yellen stressed that both countries need to work closely together on the issue. Climate experts have said they do not expect Kerry's trip to add much momentum to climate negotiations, given ongoing political tensions between China and the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 07:53 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 07:53 IST
US climate envoy Kerry to visit China from July 16-19 -China environment ministry

John Kerry, U.S. special envoy on climate issues, will visit China from July 16-19, China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment said on Wednesday, the latest senior U.S. official to travel to Beijing in recent weeks.

Kerry's trip follows a visit by State Secretary Antony Blinken last month and will come a week after the departure of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Given the scale of their economies, cooperation between the U.S. and China is considered vital to international efforts to avert the worst impacts of climate change. While in Beijing, Yellen stressed that both countries need to work closely together on the issue.

Climate experts have said they do not expect Kerry's trip to add much momentum to climate negotiations, given ongoing political tensions between China and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Masked men burn market in Mexican city plagued by gang violence, killing 9

Masked men burn market in Mexican city plagued by gang violence, killing 9

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023