Chile says concerned over judicial interference in Guatemala elections

Chile is concerned about the suspension of Guatemala's anti-graft party Semilla before it was set to compete in a run-off round of the country's presidential elections next month, Chile's foreign ministry said Thursday.

The foreign ministry also called for an end to what it called judicial interference in the elections and asked authorities to guarantee the free exercise of vote in the second round of voting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)