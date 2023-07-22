Left Menu

Two arrested in south Delhi parking row

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 22:43 IST
Two arrested in south Delhi parking row
Two of family were arrested for assaulting three people in a fight over parking in the southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, police said on Saturday.

On June 23, Amar Colony Police Station got a call about a fight in B-block of Sant Nagar, a senior police officer said.

Police found that the fight had started over parking between two Sant Nagar residents. Daljeet Singh, his son Harjap Singh, his wife Kudrat Kaur, and a few other family members were found to have allegedly beaten up three people.

A complaint was filed and Daljeet and Harjap were arrested, an officer said.

A video of the incident emerged on social media where the accused were seen attacking the three victims.

After a more thorough investigation, police added sections 354 and 147, 148, and 149 – all related to assault or rioting with deadly weapons – of the IPC to the original FIR, the officer said.

An anticipatory bail plea of three women involved in the incident was dismissed twice. Consequently, two women were arrested and sent to judicial custody. One woman got interim protection from the high court, police added.

