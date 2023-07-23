Kerala Governor unveils Colachel Victory Warrior statue inside military station in Thiruvananthapuram

Honouring the valour of the warriors who fought for their motherland in the 1741 Battle of Colachel, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday unveiled the Colachel Victory Warrior statue inside Pangode Military Station here.

Certain battles stand out not only for their military significance but also for the remarkable spirit of those who fought against all odds, a defence release said.

The Battle of Colachel is one such extraordinary event when the erstwhile Travancore kingdom's army, lacking in advanced weaponry and resources, rose against a formidable Dutch force to emerge victorious.

The Dutch used to enjoy quite a good hold over the economic and political resources in the southernmost part of the country that is now, Kerala.

The battle was necessitated after the erstwhile Travancore ruler, Marthanda Varma went on an expansion spree threatening the pepper and cinnamon trade routes of the Dutch East India Company, it said.

Governor Khan today complimented the Pangode Military Station for erecting a magnificent statue at Colachel war memorial representing all the unsung heroes of the landmark battle and remembering every person who fought for their motherland.

''The Travancore army completely exterminated the superior and better equipped Dutch forces. It was the first time that an Asian power had successfully defeated the Europeans. A 'Victory Pillar' was later erected at the spot of the battle commemorating this victorious feat,'' the release issued by the defence PRO said.

The installation was unveiled in the presence of Station Commander of the Pangode Military Station and other senior dignitaries and ex-servicemen.

