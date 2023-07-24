Activists ask Israel's Supreme Court to void law curbing its powers
An Israeli political watchdog group said on Monday it would file a Supreme Court appeal against a new amended law limiting the court's power to review government decisions.
The Movement for Quality Government in Israel said it would argue that the amendment, submitted by the religious-nationalist coalition and ratified on Monday, was a de-facto elimination of the judicial branch and should be overturned by the court.
