Activists ask Israel's Supreme Court to void law curbing its powers

An Israeli political watchdog group said on Monday it would file a Supreme Court appeal against a new amended law limiting the court's power to review government decisions.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel said it would argue that the amendment, submitted by the religious-nationalist coalition and ratified on Monday, was a de-facto elimination of the judicial branch and should be overturned by the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)