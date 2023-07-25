Left Menu

9 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy for alleged maritime boundary violation

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 9 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly violating its maritime boundary, a state Fisheries department official here said on Tuesday.

PTI | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 25-07-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 12:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The fishermen, belonging to Mandapam in the district, set sail for fishing on Monday morning and were apprehended late last night between Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu, the official added.

The fishermen, belonging to Mandapam in the district, set sail for fishing on Monday morning and were apprehended late last night between Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu, the official added. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government said Chief Minister M K Stalin will attend a state conference of fishermen's associations here next month, that will discuss the issue of arrests and impounding of boats.

Fisheries minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan said that Stalin will participate in the meeting scheduled on August 18, based on an invitation from the fishermen representatives.

An official release quoted him as saying that the CM has repeatedly taken up the fishermen issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar through written communication as well as over the telephone.

He recalled that Stalin had written last week to the PM, urging him to take up with the then visiting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, protecting the traditional fishing rights of the Tamil Nadu fishermen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

