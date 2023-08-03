NMDC's new logo represents how India's all set for mining at a global scale: JM. Scindia

Union Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation Sh. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia unveiled the new logo of NMDC at New Delhi today. On this occasion, Sh. Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Sh. Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC and other officials of Ministry of Steel and NMDC were also present.

The Minister congratulated Team NMDC on their dynamic new logo and added that the unveiling of the logo is a seminal part of the journey of any organization, symbolizing its values and goals. “We have seen the NMDC’s evolution from its early days and its earlier logo symbolized the journey of India in the last 75 years, where India was growing with a focus on reducing its dependence and becoming self-reliant.”, the Minister mentioned while highlighting the significance of the old logo.

The Union Minister said that NMDC's new logo represents how India's largest producer of iron ore, is all set for mining at a global scale in a sustainable and green environment. This logo communicates the responsibilities of NMDC towards mining in harmony with nature and people, towards ensuring mineral security & building mineral accountability, and towards infusing self-reliance in our sector.

“India’s position in the world has seen a transformation from a developing nation to a developed one due to herculean efforts of the Prime Minister of India. India’s position has also improved from being a follower to that of a leader”, the Minister added. He also highlighted that India is at an inflection point where the nation as a whole is ready to take up not just the responsibilities of its citizens but also at global level.

While highlighting the achievements of NMDC, the minister said that the NMDC has achieved a record-breaking production for the period up to July 2023 and has already crossed 40 MT of annual production last year.

On this occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Sh, Nagendra Nath Sinha also congratulated NMDC for their forward-looking new logo which symbolizes their harmonious relationship with nature. He also mentioned that NMDC will play an important role in realizing the National Steel Policy, 2017 to create a self-sufficient industry that is technologically advanced, globally competitive and promotes inclusive growth.

Earlier, the CMD, NMDC, during his welcome address, spoke about how the new logo is a manifestation of NMDC’s vision of NMDC 2.0. He said that “As a homage to our heritage, we have retained the blue cog representing the mineral mining cycle, symbolizing the steadfastness and trust we have earned over the decades”. At the center of the logo, a hand cradling the earth signifies NMDC’s commitment towards sustainable & responsible mining and also the global aspirations. The vibrant green color symbolizes growth, renewal, and harmony with nature.

(With Inputs from PIB)