Czech police seize 646 kilograms of cocaine in banana shipment -report
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 13-08-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 17:58 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
Czech police have seized 646 kilograms (1,424.19 lb) of cocaine hidden among bananas heading for a local supermarket, news website www.tn.cz reported on Sunday.
The drug, found in boxes that arrived from Ecuador, is estimated to be worth 2 billion Czech crowns ($91.17 million), which makes it one of the largest shipments discovered by police in the Czech Republic, tn.cz said.
A spokesperson for the police anti-drug department was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 21.9360 Czech crowns)
