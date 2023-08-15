Libyan commander whose detention triggered clashes released, sources say
Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 15-08-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 22:17 IST
- Country:
- Libya
Libya's Special Deterrence Force on Tuesday freed Mahmoud Hamza, the commander of the 444 Brigade whose detention on Monday triggered fierce fighting in Tripoli, a source in each faction said.
There was no let-up in the sound of fighting in central areas of Tripoli immediately after Hamza's release, Reuters witnesses in the city said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Libya
- Mahmoud Hamza
- Special Deterrence Force
- Hamza
- Tripoli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nearly 400 Pakistani migrants were freed in raid on Libyan trafficking warehouse, rights group says
Libya recovers colonial wolf statue sold as scrap and found on a farm
Libyan governing body's vote to replace its head could further fracture the country
Libyan governing body's vote to replace its head could further fracture the country
Libya's High State Council votes to replace leader