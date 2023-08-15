Libyan commander whose detention triggered clashes released, sources say

Libya's Special Deterrence Force on Tuesday freed Mahmoud Hamza, the commander of the 444 Brigade whose detention on Monday triggered fierce fighting in Tripoli, a source in each faction said.

There was no let-up in the sound of fighting in central areas of Tripoli immediately after Hamza's release, Reuters witnesses in the city said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)