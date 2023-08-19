Left Menu

Mumbai: PSI injured by drunk man who drove past road check point

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2023 21:45 IST
Mumbai: PSI injured by drunk man who drove past road check point
A sub inspector on duty at a road check point (nakabandi) in Bhandup in Mumbai was injured in the early hours of Saturday after he was hit by a speeding car allegedly driven by a drunk man, an official said.

He said driver Vishal Ghorpade was arrested for the incident, which took place near Huma Mall on LBS Road.

''Sub Inspector Virendra Khawale of Parksite police station was injured while he was on nakabandi duty to curb drunken driving. Ghorpade was asked to stop but he sped past the check point, in the process knocking down Khawale,'' the official said.

After the police control room was alerted, the car was intercepted some time later and Ghorpade was charged with attempt to murder and other offences under the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

