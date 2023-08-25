Left Menu

Retired Guatemalan colonel sentenced to 20 years for civil war massacre

The massacre of the 25 Maya Achi people, including 17 children, took place on July 29, 1982, at Rancho Bejuco, a mountain hamlet north of the capital. It came during the 17-month rule of General Efrain Rios Montt, the bloodiest period of the 36-year civil war.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 08:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 08:58 IST
Retired Guatemalan colonel sentenced to 20 years for civil war massacre

Retired Guatemalan colonel Juan Ovalle Salazar was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday for his role in the massacre of 25 Indigenous people, mostly children, some 40 years ago during one of the most brutal periods of the country's conflict. Eight other former members of the Central American country's military and civil defense were acquitted, said Judge Walter Mazariegos as he handed out the sentence at a Guatemala City court.

Ovalle appeared in court but did not speak and his lawyers were not immediately available for comment. He will have 10 days from Sept. 5 to appeal against the sentence, the judge said. The massacre of the 25 Maya Achi people, including 17 children, took place on July 29, 1982, at Rancho Bejuco, a mountain hamlet north of the capital.

It came during the 17-month rule of General Efrain Rios Montt, the bloodiest period of the 36-year civil war. Rios Montt was convicted of genocide in 2013 but this was later overturned by a higher court. Prosecutors said Ovalle had ordered the massacre because some of the inhabitants of Rancho Bejuco had refused to join civil self-defense patrols, known as PAC, created by the army at the time to control the population.

Six of the defendants were members of the PAC, and two were military commissioners who coordinated army and PAC operations, the prosecution said. In summing up his decision to acquit the eight, the judge said they had acted on the orders of Ovalle and would have been killed had they not complied.

But a lawyer representing victims' families said they would appeal against the acquittals. "We believe there were reasons to issue a guilty verdict to all of them," said lawyer Lucia Xiloj.

"They were a part of the military structure." Ovalle was arrested in 2016 and is facing charges in connection with another 1982 massacre, at Pambach, in which 64 people were murdered. The case has dragged on despite demands for progress from the community.

Several such cases from Guatemala's extended civil war made possible by survivors and victim's relatives campaigning for justice. Bodies from the Rancho Bejuco massacre began to be exhumed in 1999 and the eight other defendants were arrested in February last year. Sixteen months later, the trial began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
2
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023