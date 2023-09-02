Left Menu

Ladakh LG seeks MEA’s intervention for visa clearance of Chinese technicians

PTI | Leh | Updated: 02-09-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 19:27 IST
Ladakh Lt Governor Brigadier (Retd) B D Mishra has sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the speedy clearance of visas for Chinese technicians needed to install a Pashmina dehairing machine here, an official said on Saturday.

The Lt Governor was apprised of the issue by the All Changthang Pashmina Growers Co-operative Marketing Society president Dorjay Stanzin during his visit to the Pashmina Processing and Dehairing Plant in the industrial area here, the official said.

Stanzin told Mishra that the machine was procured from China after the visit of a team comprising officials from the central government. He said the contractor was supposed to send technicians to install it but they are facing visa issues.

He also said that the dehairing plant will save a lot of time, require less manpower and ensure good quality Pashmina wool.

Executive councillor, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee and other officials of the All Changthang Pashmina Growers Co-operative Marketing Society requested the Lt Governor to intervene in the matter.

Taking note, the Lt Governor assured them of all possible assistance and instructed the concerned officials to write to the Minister of External Affairs to seek his assistance in this regard so that the technicians can install the machine at the earliest and the concerned stakeholders and self-help groups can reap its benefits.

Mishra highlighted the need to maintain the cleanliness of the plant, which at present is in a very bad state, along with the maintenance of the machine.

He also instructed the concerned officials to share the plan to conduct a concerted cleanliness drive in the entire industrial area at the earliest, the official said.

